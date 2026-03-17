Insider Selling: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $25,550.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,078.85. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,231 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $42,056.14.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $11,602.80.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 18,754,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,509,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Joby Aviation News

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About Joby Aviation

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Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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