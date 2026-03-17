GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,469 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 12th total of 18,870 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 14,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

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GreenTree Hospitality Group is a hospitality franchise and management company headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company focuses on economy and midscale hotels, offering a network of lodging solutions that cater to budget-conscious business and leisure travelers. GreenTree’s core services include hotel management, franchising support, and technology-driven operational platforms designed to standardize quality and drive efficiency across its portfolio.

The company’s brand portfolio encompasses several tiers, including its flagship GreenTree Inn economy brand and higher?end midscale offerings under names such as GreenTree Eastern House.

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