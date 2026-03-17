Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,946,048 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 4,192,562 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 856,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CEO Robert A. Katz acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,312 shares in the company, valued at $37,606,974.72. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,317.15. This represents a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,702,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,952,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,002,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,248,000 after acquiring an additional 74,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,488,000 after acquiring an additional 182,982 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,844,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $234.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Key Stories Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares (~$4.94M), a sizable open?market buy that increases his holding ~15% and is being read by the market as a strong signal of insider confidence. Read More.

CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares (~$4.94M), a sizable open?market buy that increases his holding ~15% and is being read by the market as a strong signal of insider confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CFO Angela Korch also bought shares (190 shares, ~$25k), a smaller but confirmatory insider purchase that adds to the narrative of management conviction. Read More.

CFO Angela Korch also bought shares (190 shares, ~$25k), a smaller but confirmatory insider purchase that adds to the narrative of management conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vail announced a multi?year roll?out to bring the My Epic Gear experience to all rentals (expanded choice, premium boot tech, and removal of the My Epic Gear fee), a consumer-facing initiative that should support rental revenue and customer retention over time. Read More.

Vail announced a multi?year roll?out to bring the My Epic Gear experience to all rentals (expanded choice, premium boot tech, and removal of the My Epic Gear fee), a consumer-facing initiative that should support rental revenue and customer retention over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst picture is mixed — MarketBeat consensus rates MTN as a Hold with a $165 average target and a range of Buy/Hold/Sell opinions — providing a neutral backdrop versus the immediate insider-driven move. Read More.

The analyst picture is mixed — MarketBeat consensus rates MTN as a Hold with a $165 average target and a range of Buy/Hold/Sell opinions — providing a neutral backdrop versus the immediate insider-driven move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q3 results showed an EPS and revenue miss and year?over?year revenue decline, reinforcing concerns about a warm winter’s impact on near?term profitability. Read More.

Recent Q3 results showed an EPS and revenue miss and year?over?year revenue decline, reinforcing concerns about a warm winter’s impact on near?term profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target and materially lowered 2026 EPS estimates citing weak conditions in the Rockies, a proximate reason some investors remain cautious despite insider buys. Read More.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $11.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $126.15 and a 52 week high of $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 7.89%.Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.86%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

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Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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