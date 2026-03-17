Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 39,579 Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 39,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $33,642.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,426.75. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 12,500 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $9,750.00.
- On Monday, March 16th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,700 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $8,051.00.
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $26,862.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $75,431.52.
- On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $134,876.56.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $212,631.76.
RPGL Stock Down 10.4%
Shares of NASDAQ RPGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,133. RPGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.
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About RPGL
Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.
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