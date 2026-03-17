Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 39,579 Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 39,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $33,642.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,426.75. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 12,500 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $9,750.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,700 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $8,051.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $26,862.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $75,431.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $134,876.56.

On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $212,631.76.

RPGL Stock Down 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RPGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,133. RPGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of RPGL in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RPGL has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About RPGL

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Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

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