Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Buys $21,445.12 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) Director John Stafford III bought 16,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $21,445.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,101.12. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aware Price Performance

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,620. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

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Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aware has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWRE

Institutional Trading of Aware

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Aware during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

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Aware, Inc is a technology company specializing in biometric software and image processing solutions. Its core offerings include fingerprint, face and iris recognition algorithms, biometric template management, and mobile enrolment tools designed to capture and verify identities in secure environments. The company’s software development kits (SDKs) and web services APIs enable system integrators, device manufacturers and application developers to embed biometric and forensic capabilities into their products and services.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aware evolved from an imaging technology provider into a leading vendor of biometric software.

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