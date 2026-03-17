Insider Selling: Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) CFO Sells 4,045 Shares of Stock

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $84,176.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,656.38. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurogene Trading Down 2.3%

NGNE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 112,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,384. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.53. Neurogene Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $37.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 17.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neurogene by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Neurogene by 221.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neurogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurogene

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company’s lead platform employs adeno?associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene’s pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene’s proprietary AAV9?based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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