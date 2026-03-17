Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.16

Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BGSI traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,406. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $183.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

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About Boyd Group Services

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Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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