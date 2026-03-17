Mary Buttarazzi Sells 500 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) CAO Mary Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $58,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,928.78. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. 339,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. IPG Photonics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

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IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

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IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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