Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,911 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,304 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,304 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. 33,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $547.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $84.52.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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