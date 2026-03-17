Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,157,097 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 3,983,543 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,359,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,359,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 681.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 2,079,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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