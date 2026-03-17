NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,072 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 12th total of 905 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 9.6%

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,010. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.55.

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NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the third quarter valued at $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCS Multistage

About NCS Multistage

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi?stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open?hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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