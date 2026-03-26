Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 649.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

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iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.38 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. The company has a market capitalization of $676.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

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