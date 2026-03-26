L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 2,716 Shares

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $76,292.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,078,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,306,385.27. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
L.B. Foster Trading Down 0.0%
NASDAQ FSTR opened at $28.04 on Thursday. L.B. Foster Company has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTR shares. Zacks Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster
Key Stories Impacting L.B. Foster
Here are the key news stories impacting L.B. Foster this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company posted its highest Q4 sales since 2018 and signaled growth prospects, which supports revenue momentum and long-term outlook. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest reports for late March contain inconsistent/zero values (likely reporting anomalies). Investors should treat the zero-share entries as data noise until exchanges reconcile filings.
- Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Aron R. English sold a sizeable block of FSTR across Mar 23–25 (about 107,000 shares total), generating roughly $3.04M in proceeds; such concentrated insider selling can pressure sentiment and share price. Related SEC filing: SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier short-interest data (as of Mar 13) showed 171,936 shares shorted (?1.8% of shares) with a days-to-cover ~6.2 — a meaningful increase from late February that can amplify downside on negative news or add volatility.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.
The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.
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