L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 2,716 Shares

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $76,292.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,078,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,306,385.27. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $28.04 on Thursday. L.B. Foster Company has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

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L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,179,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTR shares. Zacks Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

Key Stories Impacting L.B. Foster

Here are the key news stories impacting L.B. Foster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company posted its highest Q4 sales since 2018 and signaled growth prospects, which supports revenue momentum and long-term outlook. Article Title

Company posted its highest Q4 sales since 2018 and signaled growth prospects, which supports revenue momentum and long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest reports for late March contain inconsistent/zero values (likely reporting anomalies). Investors should treat the zero-share entries as data noise until exchanges reconcile filings.

Multiple short-interest reports for late March contain inconsistent/zero values (likely reporting anomalies). Investors should treat the zero-share entries as data noise until exchanges reconcile filings. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Aron R. English sold a sizeable block of FSTR across Mar 23–25 (about 107,000 shares total), generating roughly $3.04M in proceeds; such concentrated insider selling can pressure sentiment and share price. Related SEC filing: SEC Filing

Major shareholder Aron R. English sold a sizeable block of FSTR across Mar 23–25 (about 107,000 shares total), generating roughly $3.04M in proceeds; such concentrated insider selling can pressure sentiment and share price. Related SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Earlier short-interest data (as of Mar 13) showed 171,936 shares shorted (?1.8% of shares) with a days-to-cover ~6.2 — a meaningful increase from late February that can amplify downside on negative news or add volatility.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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