One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 181,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,475.18. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $11,165.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $113,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $58,473.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 1,491 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $34,546.47.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

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One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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