Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Keith Sullivan Sells 46,289 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Sullivan sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $62,027.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,590,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,838.16. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of STIM opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

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Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neuronetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,497,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,846,801 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 610,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neuronetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Jorey Chernett has been buying aggressively (most recently 169,472 shares at ~$1.41; multiple prior purchases totaling >1.5M shares over several days), signaling insider confidence and adding a strong demand signal. Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 169,472 Shares

Major shareholder Jorey Chernett has been buying aggressively (most recently 169,472 shares at ~$1.41; multiple prior purchases totaling >1.5M shares over several days), signaling insider confidence and adding a strong demand signal. Positive Sentiment: Company reported higher revenue and a narrower loss and provided a 2026 outlook, which supports fundamentals after the March 17 quarter. That underlying operational improvement is a bullish datapoint for longer-term recovery. Neuronetics reports higher revenue, narrows loss, sets 2026 outlook

Company reported higher revenue and a narrower loss and provided a 2026 outlook, which supports fundamentals after the March 17 quarter. That underlying operational improvement is a bullish datapoint for longer-term recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Board/leadership change — Dan Reuvers has been appointed CEO, succeeding Keith Sullivan; leadership transitions can be neutral-to-positive depending on execution and investor confidence. Neuronetics appoints Dan Reuvers as CEO

Board/leadership change — Dan Reuvers has been appointed CEO, succeeding Keith Sullivan; leadership transitions can be neutral-to-positive depending on execution and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for late March show anomalous/zero values across several feeds (likely data/reporting artifacts), so short-interest signals are currently unreliable as a trading driver. (No actionable change tied to clean short-interest data.)

Reported short-interest entries for late March show anomalous/zero values across several feeds (likely data/reporting artifacts), so short-interest signals are currently unreliable as a trading driver. (No actionable change tied to clean short-interest data.) Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (EVPs William Macan and Steven Pfanstiel; Director Keith Sullivan) sold shares (~78k combined) at roughly $1.34 per share, modestly reducing insider ownership and potentially adding selling pressure. SEC filing (insider sales)

Several insiders (EVPs William Macan and Steven Pfanstiel; Director Keith Sullivan) sold shares (~78k combined) at roughly $1.34 per share, modestly reducing insider ownership and potentially adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed-to-negative: Canaccord cut its price target (from $7 to $3) despite a buy rating; other shops have downgraded or maintained sell views, which can pressure sentiment and limit near-term upside. (MarketBeat/analyst notes)

About Neuronetics

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Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial?stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

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