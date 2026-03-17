MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 752,895 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 949,906 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroCloud Hologram in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 4.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

HOLO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,242. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

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MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

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