Brandon Lombardi Sells 4,871 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Lombardi sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,674.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,965.74. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8%

SFM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,086,000 after buying an additional 252,699 shares during the period.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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