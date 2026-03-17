Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Sells 40,985 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $3,769,800.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,872,541.82. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $940,856.40.

On Monday, January 26th, Christopher Peetz sold 6,831 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $657,073.89.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Peetz sold 7,098 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $662,456.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.55. 865,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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