Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,056 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 12th total of 309,521 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EEX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Emerald in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Emerald in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerald has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald Trading Down 0.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,789,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Emerald by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,400,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 333,701 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Emerald by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerald by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Emerald by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,068. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

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