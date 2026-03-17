Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,056 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 12th total of 309,521 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on EEX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Emerald in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Emerald in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerald has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerald
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald
Emerald Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE:EEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,068. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.
Emerald Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.
About Emerald
Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.
Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.
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