Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Texas Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00.

3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.

3/6/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from “buy” to “hold”.

3/5/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b)”.

2/11/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy was given a new $28.00 price target by Roth Mkm. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Roth Mkm from “buy” to “hold”.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $40.00.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Scotiabank from “outperform” to “hold”.

1/29/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Stephens from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/16/2026 – Coterra Energy was given a new $31.00 price target by Scotiabank.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

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Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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