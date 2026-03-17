Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) in the last few weeks:
- 3/17/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Texas Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00.
- 3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.
- 3/6/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from “buy” to “hold”.
- 3/5/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b)”.
- 2/11/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.
- 2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy was given a new $28.00 price target by Roth Mkm. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Roth Mkm from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $40.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Scotiabank from “outperform” to “hold”.
- 1/29/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Stephens from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/16/2026 – Coterra Energy was given a new $31.00 price target by Scotiabank.
Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.
Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.
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