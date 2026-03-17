Caterpillar (CAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):
- 3/10/2026 – Caterpillar was given a new $825.00 price target by Williams Trading.
- 3/9/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $729.00 to $817.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $785.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $765.00 to $860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $756.00 to $870.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $640.00 to $790.00.
- 2/21/2026 – Caterpillar was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/11/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Argus from $625.00 to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $735.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – Caterpillar was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/6/2026 – Caterpillar is now covered by CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $660.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $677.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $710.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $569.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $729.00 to $786.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $700.00 to $729.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar was given a new $805.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $678.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $702.00 to $756.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar was given a new $735.00 price target by Bank of America Corporation.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $587.00 to $658.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $765.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $708.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $702.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $555.00 to $610.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $420.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $645.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
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