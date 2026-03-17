Caterpillar (CAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):

3/10/2026 – Caterpillar was given a new $825.00 price target by Williams Trading.

3/9/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $729.00 to $817.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $785.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $765.00 to $860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $756.00 to $870.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $640.00 to $790.00.

2/21/2026 – Caterpillar was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/11/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Argus from $625.00 to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $735.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Caterpillar was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/6/2026 – Caterpillar is now covered by CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $660.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $677.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $710.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $569.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $729.00 to $786.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $700.00 to $729.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar was given a new $805.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $678.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $702.00 to $756.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar was given a new $735.00 price target by Bank of America Corporation.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $587.00 to $658.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $765.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $708.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $702.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $555.00 to $610.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $420.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $645.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

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Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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