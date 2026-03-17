Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells $818,140.86 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $26,989.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,165. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Key Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

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About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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