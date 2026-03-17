David Lukes Sells 83,663 Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Stock

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) CEO David Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CURB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 660,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

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Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 166,046 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 56.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curbline Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

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Curbline Properties Company Profile

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Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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