David Lukes Sells 83,663 Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Stock

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) CEO David Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE:CURB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 660,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Curbline Properties Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 166,046 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 56.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CURB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curbline Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
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