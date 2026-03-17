Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 613,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,996. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $204.90 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.16.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in STERIS by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 38.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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