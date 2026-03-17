Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Verisk Analytics stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after buying an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,576,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,574,000 after buying an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.