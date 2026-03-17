STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on February 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

STERIS Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.19. 613,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,996. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a one year low of $204.90 and a one year high of $269.44.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in STERIS by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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