Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. 12,769,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,652,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $280,735,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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