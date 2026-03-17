Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 194,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,920.79. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

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Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Consumer Portfolio Services

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Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

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