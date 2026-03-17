Short Interest in Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI) Drops By 19.6%

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,858 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 65,723 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,628. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

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Huachen AI Parking Management Technology is a China-based technology company specializing in intelligent parking solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine vision and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s core offering integrates real-time data collection with advanced analytics to automate the detection, guidance and enforcement of parking spaces in both urban and commercial settings. By combining AI-driven video analytics with sensor networks, Huachen AI delivers enhanced operational efficiency and accurate occupancy monitoring for parking lot operators and end users.

The company’s product suite includes license plate recognition cameras, smart parking sensors, automated payment kiosks and a cloud-based management platform.

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