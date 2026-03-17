First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,376 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 25,135 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. 80,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 111,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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