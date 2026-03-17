Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,428,258 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 1,189,918 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 172,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.77 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

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Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

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