Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Labcorp stock on February 11th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $270.59. 522,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,476. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.74.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 166.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 224.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 989,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 684,153 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,782.89. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,948.44. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,113 shares of company stock worth $4,547,450. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Labcorp

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Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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