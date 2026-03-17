Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,602,127 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 3,869,468 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,099,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,099,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,713.92. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $614,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,349.56. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,948,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Corporation International stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. 1,064,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,683. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Weiss Ratings raised Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SCI

Service Corporation International Company Profile

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Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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