Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,269 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 64,196 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Valhi Price Performance

Valhi stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Valhi has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

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Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $494.50 million for the quarter. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently -15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Valhi by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 133.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valhi by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VHI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Valhi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valhi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valhi presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.00.

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Valhi Company Profile

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Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

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