ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Short Interest Update

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,940 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 4,939 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCS. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACCESS Newswire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ACCESS Newswire Trading Up 1.6%

ACCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 10,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. ACCESS Newswire has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About ACCESS Newswire

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

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