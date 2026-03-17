Via Transportation (VIA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Via Transportation (NYSE: VIA) recently:

3/2/2026 – Via Transportation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Via Transportation had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Via Transportation had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Via Transportation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Via Transportation had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $59.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Via Transportation was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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