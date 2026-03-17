iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,310,462 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 1,533,458 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $366.49. 1,011,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.11 and a 200-day moving average of $370.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $382.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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