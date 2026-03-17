Short Interest in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Drops By 17.5%

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,118 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 32,886 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 123,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.50. 68,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,749. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.06.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.