iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1244 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,462. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05.

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The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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