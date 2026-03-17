iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1244 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,462. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
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