iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2079 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.25. 4,453,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,983. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $368.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.66.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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