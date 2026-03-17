Jorge Garcia Martell Sells 15,000 Shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,551.94. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Onespan Stock Up 0.9%
Onespan stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 736,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,623. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.
Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Onespan had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Onespan Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Onespan
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onespan
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onespan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Onespan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Onespan by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
Onespan Company Profile
OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.
The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.
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