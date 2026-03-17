Jorge Garcia Martell Sells 15,000 Shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,551.94. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Onespan Stock Up 0.9%

Onespan stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 736,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,623. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

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Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Onespan had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Onespan Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Onespan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Onespan’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Onespan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onespan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onespan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Onespan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Onespan by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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