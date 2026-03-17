Short Interest in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Rises By 21.5%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 463,875 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 12th total of 381,820 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,196,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,196,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,404. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile
The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. PFFA was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Virtus.
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