Financial Review: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) versus Its Competitors

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2345 4032 2363 20 2.01

Profitability

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -36.03% -19.16% -0.33%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 105.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -10.52 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $473.64 million $15.54 million 27.07

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust competitors beat Medical Properties Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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