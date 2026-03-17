Comparing Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) & ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARKO and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKO 1 2 1 1 2.40 Sadot Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

ARKO presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKO 0.30% 8.58% 0.63% Sadot Group -2.81% -41.55% -11.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ARKO and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.3% of ARKO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARKO and Sadot Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKO $7.64 billion 0.07 $22.74 million $0.14 36.14 Sadot Group $700.94 million 0.00 $3.99 million ($14.98) -0.13

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ARKO has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARKO beats Sadot Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Sadot Group

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Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

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