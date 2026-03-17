F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 3.7% increase from F/m High Yield 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

F/m High Yield 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZTOP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. F/m High Yield 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27.

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Zi Toprun Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus our search for a target business in the transportation industry, including businesses involving (i) battery or charging businesses, technology and software, (ii) auto pilot drive and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related businesses including both hardware and software, and (iii) general microchip design and production and technology.

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