F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 3.7% increase from F/m High Yield 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
F/m High Yield 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZTOP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. F/m High Yield 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27.
About F/m High Yield 100 ETF
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for F/m High Yield 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m High Yield 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.