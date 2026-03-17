SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

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SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

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The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities. SJCP was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by SanJac Alpha.

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