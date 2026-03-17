SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SJCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
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