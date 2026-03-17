iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock remained flat at $103.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $108.20.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

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The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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