Insider Selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 3,004 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.93. 181,667,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,541,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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