Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $14,262,025.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $14,262,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,936,850.83. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $135.17. 3,477,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,753. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.76 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.15.

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Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

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Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday launched “Sana” — a conversational AI platform and self?service agent with 300+ prebuilt skills and integrations to Gmail, Outlook, Salesforce and SharePoint — positioning WDAY to monetize AI through workflow automation and cross?system actions, which can deepen customer stickiness and create new revenue streams. Introducing Sana from Workday

Workday launched “Sana” — a conversational AI platform and self?service agent with 300+ prebuilt skills and integrations to Gmail, Outlook, Salesforce and SharePoint — positioning WDAY to monetize AI through workflow automation and cross?system actions, which can deepen customer stickiness and create new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Workday rolled out new AI agent control tools aimed at enterprises, signaling continued investment in agent management and governance — features that appeal to large customers worried about reliability and compliance of AI automation. Workday Rolls Out New AI Agent Control Tools For Enterprise Market

Workday rolled out new AI agent control tools aimed at enterprises, signaling continued investment in agent management and governance — features that appeal to large customers worried about reliability and compliance of AI automation. Positive Sentiment: Workday won a sizable healthcare engagement with Fairview Health Services and formed a partnership with MRI Software to connect Workday data to facilities/property systems — moves that expand WDAY’s addressable market in healthcare and demonstrate cross?domain use of its platform (HR, finance, supply chain, assets). Workday Targets Deeper Healthcare Role

Workday won a sizable healthcare engagement with Fairview Health Services and formed a partnership with MRI Software to connect Workday data to facilities/property systems — moves that expand WDAY’s addressable market in healthcare and demonstrate cross?domain use of its platform (HR, finance, supply chain, assets). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons put Workday against larger players like IBM; some argue IBM’s cloud/AI moves and estimate momentum make it a preferable pick despite Workday’s faster growth — a reminder that relative valuation and execution will guide reallocations within enterprise software. WDAY vs. IBM

Analyst comparisons put Workday against larger players like IBM; some argue IBM’s cloud/AI moves and estimate momentum make it a preferable pick despite Workday’s faster growth — a reminder that relative valuation and execution will guide reallocations within enterprise software. Neutral Sentiment: Broader investor impatience with software CEOs (highlighted by recent high?profile departures elsewhere) increases performance scrutiny for software leaders; Workday must show its AI strategy converts to durable revenue growth. Adobe’s CEO Departure Turns Up the Heat

Broader investor impatience with software CEOs (highlighted by recent high?profile departures elsewhere) increases performance scrutiny for software leaders; Workday must show its AI strategy converts to durable revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary argues AI agents could undermine Workday’s seat?based licensing model (“AI agents don’t buy seats”), contributing to heavy YTD and 1?year stock declines and fueling investor concern that product innovation could shorten monetization cycles. That macro question remains a key downside risk until WDAY proves new AI offerings drive comparable or new monetization paths. AI Agents Don’t Buy Seats

Workday Company Profile

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Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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