Insider Selling: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Director Sells 256,232 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint Coghill sold 256,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $1,706,505.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,248,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,445.90. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 1,267,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,537. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $254.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.15.

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Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.45). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $56.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 256.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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About Amplify Energy

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Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company’s asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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